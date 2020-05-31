Gregory T. Zorian Sr.
Zorian, Gregory T. Sr. COLONIE Gregory T. Zorian Sr., 74 of Isabel Court, passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on March 18, 1946, in Troy, he was the son of Gregory T. Zorian and Rose (Garabedian) Zorian. He grew up in Lansingburgh area of Troy and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Following in his father's footsteps, he attended barber school and then began his lifelong career as a barber. After completing his apprenticeship in Delmar, he opened his first barbershop in Westmere. Over the years, he owned and operated several barbershops including Clifton Park and Delmar. Affectionately known as "Sr." he worked with his son "Jr." and daughter Nikki for many years. He meant so much to many family members, current and former barbers, and clients. He was always so happy at the shop talking with customers, cutting hair, and giving everyone a history lesson on the barber industry. His passion for "everything barbering" was an inspiration to all as his legacy continues four generations as his granddaughter joins the business. His famous saying that anyone who knew him heard it many times, "It's only the beginning." In earlier years, he enjoyed swimming, baseball, and was an accomplished bowler. He leaves his loving wife of 49 years, Antoinette "Toni" (Dramis) Zorian of Colonie; his son Gregory Zorian "Jr." and wife Kathy of Colonie; his daughter Nikki Zorian-Bovee and her husband Ernie Bovee; he was affectionately known as "Papa Z" to his granddaughters, Annabel and Samantha; and a sister Mary Zorian of Troy. Services will be private and burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Albany. Please visit cannonfuneral.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
