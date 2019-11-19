Guest Book View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Service 11:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Radley, Greta J. (Gade) SCHENECTADY Greta J. (Gade) Radley passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's surrounded by her family. Greta Radley was born in Albany in 1927, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth "Betty" Gade. She was raised on the Gade Farm in Altamont and graduated from Milne High School. She attended Cornell University until she fell in love with and married the love of her life, Ernest F. "Red" Radley, in 1947. She enjoyed 50 wonderful years with Red before his death in 1997. Upon moving to Delaware County in 1961, she worked alongside her husband operating a family dairy for 25 years. In 1986, Greta and Red retired from the dairy business and returned to the Altamont/Guilderland area. In later years, Kingsway Village in Schenectady became her home. Greta was an avid reader, card player, music lover and exceptional pie baker. Throughout Greta's life her family, friends and neighbors were recipients of her constant caring, compassion and kindness. She is survived by her four daughters, Sharon Shear (Mark), Bonnie Radley, Martha Kemp (Walter), Karen Radley; her grandchildren, Sayra Craft and Andrew Kemp; her sister, Nancy Hollomon. Besides her husband, Greta was pre-deceased by her brother "Jack" Gade; and her son-in-law John M. Eberhard. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Brendan Ashley, Nathan (Melissa) Kemp, Jared Kemp, Jordon (Alexis) Kemp, Nichole (Tom) Hurbanek, Coby Shear, Lucas (Jen) Shear; several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins, great-grandchildren, grand nieces and nephews, and many good friends old and new. Services will be held Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, November 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or Dolly Parton's Imagination Library at







