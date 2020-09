Remo, Gretchen Catherine DELMAR Gretchen Catherine Remo, daughter of Lorraine (Van Bergen) Remo and the late Alfred J. Remo, passed away peacefully at her home in Delmar on September 2, 2020, under the care of her beloved mother and her dear nephew, Christian Remo. Gretchen was an employee of St. Peter's Hospital for over thirty years. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Deborah, Constance, Lorraine and Kerstin and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. www.applebeefuneralhome.com