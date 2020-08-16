Gavryck, Guy A. SCHODACK Guy A. Gavryck of Schodack, died on July 25, 2020, at home after a brief illness. Mr. Gavryck was born on September 8, 1959, at Albany Memorial Hospital, the son of Jacquelyn and the late Chester Gavryck. He attended East Greenbush Schools, Milne School and graduated from Maple Hill in Castleton in 1977. While in school, he played drums in the orchestra and Jazz band. He also earned letters in three sports and was M.V.P. in two in his senior year. His classmates elected him president of his senior class. Following graduation from Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y., Mr. Gavryck worked at Albany Memorial Hospital while completing coursework for a master's degree in political science at SUNY Albany. For more than 20 years he worked at Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie where he served first in the infirmary and ultimately as senior psychiatric treatment supervisor. During this time, he also earned a master's degree in hospital administration from the New School for Social Research in New York City. As a result of a serious fall on the job, surgery and long rehabilitation, he had to take early retirement and returned to the Capital Region to reside with his mother in Schodack. He is survived by his mother, Jacquelyn Gavryck; and cousins, Karen Amerling of Voorheesville and Dr. Wayne Gavryck of Greenfield, Mass. Per the family's request, there will be no services. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com