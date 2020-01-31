Gamello, Guy Joseph III EAST GREENBUSH Guy Joseph Gamello III, 57 of East Greenbush, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center, Albany. Born on September 26, 1962, in Albany, he was the son of Edna J. (Thatcher) and Guy Joseph Gamello Jr. of Valatie. Guy was well known in the community and loved by everyone who met him. His easy smile and thoughtful words were a comfort to others and reflected his giving nature. Guy valued family first and foremost, and it showed in the pride he had for his children and grandchildren, admiration he demonstrated for his parents and warmth and caring to his siblings and extended family. Home with his wife, drinking his coffee, welcoming visitors or just appreciating the wildlife in his backyard, gave him peace. Guy was extremely bright, while acting as a financial advisor he was a licensed principal as well as an options principal. Acing licensing exams in his early career to researching and providing insight on stocks, bonds and the oil industry. Guy worked at Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home in Valatie, for 15 years. He was proud to represent the funeral home and play whatever part he could in supporting mourners through a difficult time. He was also an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, trapping and photographing in the outdoors his entire life. He was a devoted member of the Forbes Rifle & Pistol Club for two decades, serving as president for more than 10 years. He was known as a mentor and friend to this tight knit group. Guy was an exemplary competitive sharpshooter. He earned the coveted Distinguished Rifleman Badge, held by only the best in the field, and posted high scores this past Spring at the National Matches in Camp Perry, Ohio. Besides his parents, Guy is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Pastore) Gamello; a daughter, Carrie Gamello; sons, Ryan Larkin, and Zachary Guy Gamello; sisters, Susan Hollister (James) and Linda Gamello; a brother William Gamello (Suzanne); grandsons, Connor, Brennan and Jacob; nieces, Chelsea, Marie, Emily, Kylie and Isabella; nephews, Gregory, Jimmy and Andrew; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, in St. John the Baptist Church, Valatie with the Reverend George Fleming officiating. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, in the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020