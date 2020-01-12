Maikels, Guy L. Sr. SCHENECTADY Guy L. Maikels, Sr., 65, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, January 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Guy was the son of the late Edward Maikels, Sr. and Margaret Maikels. Guy was the loving friend and companion to Diana Marra (Dee). They were together for 32 years. Guy was devoted to his family, especially when they were all together enjoying clams. Guy was devoted to his job as a USPS Mail Contractor with John R Mott, Inc., which he had done since 1974. Guy also enjoyed being in the outdoors and appreciating nature. Guy is survived by his children, Joshua Maikels (Molly), Jennifer (Maria) DeAngelo, Guy Maikels, Jr.; his grandchildren, Dakota, Beau, Weston, and Knoxley Maikels, Declan DeAngelo and one on the way; his two brothers, Eddie and Bob; and many loving relatives and friends. Guy was predeceased by his brother, Richie. A memorial service will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Sunday, January 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Inurnment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, www.ASPCA.org or to ASPCA, Attn: Linda Tiramani, 520 8th Ave., Floor 7, New York, NY 10018 in Guy's memory. To leave a special message for family online visist www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020