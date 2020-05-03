Guy R. Poulin
Poulin, Guy R. ALBANY Guy R. Poulin, 88, entered eternal life on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Saint-Alfred, Quebec he was the son of the late Joseph and Lucille Drouin Poulin. Guy was a member for over 50 years of the Laborers Local #190. He was the former husband of Diane M. Pascale Poulin; father of Suzette Poulin and Joseph R. Poulin (Adrienne); cherished grandfather of Joseph N. Poulin, Daniel Poulin, Gabrielle Poulin and Angelina Poulin; brother of the late Dominque Poulin, Tony Poulin, Raymond Poulin, Evette Boucher, Monique Reny, Josette Gladu and Sister Cicele Poulin; uncle of the late Rita Poulin and Robert Poulin; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. John Phelan and his nurses and staff at NYOH on Patroon Creek in Albany. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Guy in a special way may send a contribution to either NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Rt. 146 Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or The Community Hospice, c/o St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
