|
|
Newton, Guy T. RENSSELAER Guy T. Newton of Rensselaer passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital with his loving family by his side. Guy was an electrician for the New York State Office of General Services. Guy was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret Anne Newton; his daughter Elaine M. Brown; and three brothers. He is survived by his daughter Karen A. (Andrew) Newton-Ferioloa; and a son Todd E. (Callie Drechsler) Newton; and in-laws, Bobby Brown and Tammy Newton. Brother of Gary (Lorraine) Newton. Guy was also the proud grandfather of Kalen, Chelsea, Kyle, Connor, Benjamin, Evan, and Armani; and a great-grandson Easton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends are invited to his calling hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery. Send condolences to www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 12, 2019