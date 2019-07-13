|
Korkemaz, Gwendolyn WATERVLIET Gwedolyn T. Korkemaz, 74 of Watervliet, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in Troy on November 27, 1944, she was the foster daughter of the late Edward and Georgia O'Connor. Gwen was loved and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her. She had a warm personality and was always there with open arms to lend a helping hand. The true definition of a matriarch, she was everyone's "Nana," not only raising her own children, but their children as well. She had a heart of gold and always saw the good in everyone in her life. She was an active member in the Watervliet Elks Ladies Auxiliary, The Schuyler Heights Auxiliary, the Daughters of St. Ann, and the Green Island Senior Center. In her free time she enjoyed crocheting and beating her family at mahjong, poker, and rummy. Gwen is survived by her three children, Carol (Clayton) Shufelt of Watervliet, Joseph (Tracey) Korkemaz Jr. of Watervliet, and Michele (Gerald) Christie of Halfmoon; her grandchildren, Theresa (Jason) Reed, Victoria Shufelt, Joseph (Heather) Korkemaz III, Jessica Korkemaz, Julia Christie, Chris Heacox, and Caitlyn Heacox; her great-grandson, Braxton Reed; her sisters, Carol (Ray) Davis and Joyce (late Richard) Millington; her best friends, Dory Roman and Pat Fitzgerald, and by several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Joseph Korkemaz Sr.; her father, Charles Paul; and by her sister, Sandra Paul. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Maronite Catholic Church, Waterlviet. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gwen's memory may be made to the Green Island Senior Center, 5 George St., Green Island, NY, 12183, or St. Ann Maronite Catholic Church, 1919 Third Ave., Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 13, 2019
