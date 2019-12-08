Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Gwendolyn S. Roach


1927 - 2019
Gwendolyn S. Roach Obituary
Roach, Gwendolyn S. NAPLES, Maine Gwendolyn S. Roach, 92, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Five foot two, eyes of blue, that was our mother. She is now in Heaven, her dream home, gathering with the saints who've gone before; no more sorrow or confusion there; rejoining her beloved husband Carl, their son Charles and daughter Pam. Born Gwendolyn Mae Stickney on September 4, 1927, to William Stickney and Mabel (Brady) Stickney, she was predeceased by her brothers, Orville and Wallace. She leaves behind her sister and friend Dolores Mitchell; a sister-in-law Esther Piper; and a huge family of nephews and nieces. Gwen got to be the crazy aunt to many. She gave many years of service and love as the pastor's wife, the leader of children's and youth groups and her favorite time as camp counselor and director. She loved working at Roaring Brook Camp in the Northeast Church of God. She was an active leader and member in the Women of the Church of God locally, in the districts and nationally. She loved cooking and at Christmas time, her freezer was full of cookies to give away. She was the proud mother of Chan (Kay), Pam (Earl), Mike (Linda) and Dan; grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 15. Proud foster mother of Adelia and Linda. Honorary mom of Tomala Spillers and Judith Snipes. Pam insisted on sisters. The last eight years she had lived with Kay and Chan Roach in Naples, Maine. Thank you to the many aids and nurses who assisted allowing her to live and finally die in Chan and Kay's home in December. Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019
