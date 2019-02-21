Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Fred Bartle. View Sign

Bartle, H. Fred ALBANY H. Fred Bartle, 87, died at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on Monday, February 18, 2019. The cause of death was Pancreatic cancer. He was a resident of the Beltrone Living Center for the last few years. Fred was the son of Percy L. Bartle, a World War I soldier and Silver Star awardee, and Emily Lang Bartle, who was noted in the N.Y. Times for her bravery in giving a blood transfusion prior to the current process. He was also predeceased by his brother Franklin; and sister Mary. After graduating from NYS College for Teachers (now University at Albany), Fred began his 30-year career teaching at SUNY Oswego. He was chair of the political science department three different times. He was married to Norma Adams Bartle for 52 years before her death in 2013. He is survived by their two daughters, Susan (Mike Perrin) and Gamin (Mike McBride); and his two grandchildren, Timothy Perrin and Abigail Perrin. He is also survived by his stepson Robert Longley (Gay Longley); his sister-in-law Lee; and many nieces, nephews, friends and students. Asked his profession, he always replied teacher. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 23, at the Meyers Funeral Home, from 3-5 p.m. Burial will be later this summer at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center at https://donate.splcaction.org or the SUNY Oswego Fund for Oswego at https://alumni.oswego.edu Funeral Home Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.

741 Delaware Avenue

Delmar , NY 12054

