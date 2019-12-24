|
Sisson, H. Jean SARATOGA LAKE H. Jean Sisson of Saratoga Lake passed away December 19, 2019, after a short illness. Born in Ballston Lake, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva Kelley. Jean grew up on a large dairy farm. Jean enjoyed all the outdoor activities of the farm including horseback riding. Jean married her late husband Robert Sisson in 1947. During World War II she was a civilian working at the Navy Depot in New London, Conn. Jean worked as an Xray technician at the GE hospital in Schenectady. Before and after starting a family, they raised their beloved Boxer dogs and Lily her favorite and only Boston Terrier. Jean enjoyed taking rides in the country, taking roads she had never been on just to see where they would take us. She loved going on picnics, family vacations to the ocean and her flower gardens. Jean had a motorcycle license and enjoyed riding her motorbike. She would pack a snack and off she would go. Jean enjoyed telling stories about her many adventures during her life. Jean lived a full and active life. She was a member of the Stillwater Chapter of the Eastern Star and the Katrina Trask Garden Club. Jean is survived by her daughters, Debbie Sisson-Scott (Daniel) of Ballston Lake, Darlene Sisson of Saratoga Lake. Grandchildren, Amber Paffen (Scott) of Stillwater and Robert Scott of Ballston Lake. Great-grandsons, Tyler and Colby Paffen. She was predeceased by her husband Robert; her parents, Frank and Eva Kelley; her sister Frances Cross; and her brother Stanley Kelley. In keeping with Jean's request all services will be held privately. Those who wish to make a donation in memory of Jean to The , 516 Carew St, Springfield MA 01104. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
