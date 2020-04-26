Clemishire, H. Suzanne "Suzie" ALBANY Miss H. Suzanne "Suzie" Clemishire passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Wallace Clemishire and Helen Blessing Clemishire. Suzie retired from New York Telephone after a successful and fulfilling career. She was blessed with wonderful, loving friends who were always there for her and for whom she was eternally grateful. She was predeceased by her great-nephew, Charles "CJ" Ciaccio III. She is survived by her sister, Prudence Ciaccio; brother-in-law, Charles J. Ciaccio; niece Karen (David) Cornelius; two nephews, Charles (Kathy) Ciaccio Jr. and Craig Ciaccio; as well as three great-nephews, Josh Shannon, Matthew Shannon and John Ciaccio; and a great-niece, Katy (Noah) Eames. Also surviving are and three great-great-nieces. A private burial will take place in the Albany Rural Cemetery on April 30, with a memorial service to take place in St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Guilderland at a later date. Those who wish to remember Suzie in a special way may make a contribution to St. Boniface Episcopal Church or the Community Hospice. To express condolences please visit, sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020