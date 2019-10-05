|
Williams, Haakim Avant ALBANY Son, brother, father, friend Haakim Mustafa Ubay Avant Daye Williams, a professional welder of Albany, died unexpectedly on September 26, 2019, at the age of 30. Haakim Mustafa is survived by his mom, Sheena Davis Avant, and father Prime Williams, stepmom Sabrina Williams, and stepdad Marc Pearson; his daughter Ha'niya Heavenly Earth Avant; his sisters, Shaneeva Avant, Quaniqua Avant, Autumn Avant, DeAsia Williams, and Tamia White; his brothers, Jason Rose Jr., Marc Pearson Jr., Jahsaar Williams, Maquan and Mykeese; his grandparents, Deborah Avant and Samuel Daye, and aunts and cousins. Haakim Mustafa, lovingly called "Mu" was born in New York on January 13, 1989, to Sheena Davis Avant and Prime Williams. As a teenager he attended John F. Kennedy High School, where he became a Kennedy Knight on the football team and found his love for football. He played nine different positions! Football was his passion. After high school, he was united with his father and moved to Georgia in 2010. His father took him into his family business and taught him the trade of welding. Mu was born a natural. He quickly picked up on welding and followed into his father's footsteps. Continuing his journey, Mu moved back to New York to help his mom, brothers and sisters. Mu got a job welding in Albany near his sister Shaneeva, and decided to stay. Mu found love with Glorious Elting. On December 7, 2018, he welcomed his beautiful daughter Ha'niya Heavenly Earth Avant, who was the most important part of his life. She meant more than anything to him. Mu was a devoted father. He enjoyed music and family time. He was a great cook and family man. Laughter kept him going. A smile stayed on his face. He was a problem solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects at work and around the house. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who he knew. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Haakim's family on Sunday, October 6, from 12 to 2 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. A short prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. The Rite of Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, in the Rosedale Cemetery, 350 E. Linden Ave., Linden, N.J. To leave Haakim's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 5, 2019
