Mahigian, Haig "Ike" Sarkis ALBANY Haig "Ike" Sarkis Mahigian, 93 of Albany, passed away on November 17, 2020. Born in Troy in 1927, Haig was the son of the late Sarkis Mahigian and Ossanna Ganimian Mahigian. Haig lived in Troy and Albany as a child, graduating from Albany High School where he studied radar technology and entered the United States Navy upon graduation to serve in World War II. In 1952, Ike married Betty Van Alstyne; they lived in the Albany area their entire life. Haig worked alongside his father at their family business, The Chicago Meat Market, for 32 years. In his second career, he was an associate real estate broker with Nick Demase & Associates. In his retirement Ike was a volunteer AARP tax consultant at the Guilderland Public Library. During his real estate career and retirement, Dad enjoyed getting out on the links with his "golfing buddies." Heartfelt thanks to Atria Crossgate's staff, past and present, and to the staff at Kingsway Arms for the their kindness and loving care of our parents during a very difficult time of their lives. Survivors include his wife, Betty; daughter, Lisa Mahigian Howard; son, Mark H. (Virginia) Mahigian; granddaughter, Alyssa K. Howard, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Haigoohi Mahigian Smith; his brother, Levon (Leo) Mahigian; and a niece and a nephew. The family invites those who are comfortable to attend calling hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. All are welcomed to attend the graveside committal at 1 p.m. in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave., Troy. During their lives, my parents were generous supporters of many charities. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dad's memory to Koinonia Primary Care, 553 Clinton Ave., Albany, NY, 12206, a local charity that held a special place in Dad's heart. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com