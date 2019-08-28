|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
|
corner of Oak and Leroy Streets
Slilaty, Halim "Hal" VESTAL Halim "Hal" Slilaty, 80, of Vestal died on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother and father Mariam and Malhem Slilaty; his brother Naim Slilaty; and his wife of 24 years, Ensaf Slilaty. He is survived by his children, Ann-Marie Slilaty, Rita and Leonard Pipes, Daniel and Rima Slilaty; his grandchildren, Rebecca, Halim, Theresa, Michaela, Nicholas and Elizabeth; his sister-in-law Nabiha Slilaty; his sisters, Naime and Malcon Bechelani, Laurice and David Rochard; his nieces and nephews, Elveer, Laurie, Michelle, Scott, Michael, Steven, David, Malcon, Naime, Alicia, Beatriz, Loris, Nadia and all of their families; a cousin and best friend Elie "Louis" Ramia along with his son George and Terri-Jo; cousins, Essaf, Nassif, Marie, Lina, George and Abe; and close friends, Isam and Anne Marie Abdelazim and Les and Maruja Lander. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton and an usher for many years. He was a tailor and sole proprietor of Clothing Science, Inc. with a long-established client base in Binghamton and Albany. He was a member of the Middle Eastern Club. A funeral Mass will be offered in St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main St., Binghamton on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Hal's memory may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2019
|
|
|
