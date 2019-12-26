|
|
Karageozian, Hampartsoum "Harry" HUDSON Hampartsoum "Harry" Karageozian, beloved husband, father, grandfather and member of St. Peter Armenian Church, 87, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital after a long illness. Born in Syria, he was the son of the late Stepanos Karageozian and Lusia Vartanian Karageozian and husband of the late Alice Tutunjian Karageozian. He had resided at 2305 Fourteenth Street, Troy. Mr. Karageozian owned an auto body repair shop in Albany for more than 30 years He was a member of St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Watervliet and served as deacon and sang in the choir. Survivors include a son, Stepan (Janet) Karageozian, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.; two daughters, Sylva Havatian, Ridgefield, N.J., and Lena (Charentz) Khorozian, Fort Lee, N.J.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Nazareth Karakouzian; and three sisters, Trvanda Karageozian, Seyoud Purzekian and Lousadzin Gulesserian. Calling at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, 100 Troy-Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY on Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with a service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019