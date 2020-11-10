Winney, Hannah Catherine EAST GREENBUSH Hannah Catherine Winney, age 68, passed away at her home after a long-term illness on November 8, 2020. Hannah was born at Saratoga Hospital to Arba and Catherine Winney. She is survived by her brothers, Byron and Bernard Winney; seven nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Schuylerville High School and Siena College with a B.A. in political science. Being an avid reader and having a love of history inspired her to travel and explore some of the great wonders, art and cultures of the world. Hannah grew up on Winney's Farm in Bacon Hill which then wholesaled gladiolas. Flower gardening was to become a major hobby and source of enjoyment throughout her life. She volunteered at The Egg in Albany for many years. She loved animals, particularly her cats. They were her loyal companions, loved dearly and appropriately spoiled. She was employed by New York State for 30 years. Per Hannah's wishes, there will be no memorial services. She will be cremated and interred in the Bacon Hill Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Regional Food Bank. For additional details, please contact WM. J Rockefeller Funeral Home at www.WJRockefeller.com