1/1
Hannah Catherine Winney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winney, Hannah Catherine EAST GREENBUSH Hannah Catherine Winney, age 68, passed away at her home after a long-term illness on November 8, 2020. Hannah was born at Saratoga Hospital to Arba and Catherine Winney. She is survived by her brothers, Byron and Bernard Winney; seven nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Schuylerville High School and Siena College with a B.A. in political science. Being an avid reader and having a love of history inspired her to travel and explore some of the great wonders, art and cultures of the world. Hannah grew up on Winney's Farm in Bacon Hill which then wholesaled gladiolas. Flower gardening was to become a major hobby and source of enjoyment throughout her life. She volunteered at The Egg in Albany for many years. She loved animals, particularly her cats. They were her loyal companions, loved dearly and appropriately spoiled. She was employed by New York State for 30 years. Per Hannah's wishes, there will be no memorial services. She will be cremated and interred in the Bacon Hill Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Regional Food Bank. For additional details, please contact WM. J Rockefeller Funeral Home at www.WJRockefeller.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved