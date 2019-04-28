Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hans K. Kappel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kappel, Hans K. GUILDERLAND Hans K. Kappel, 87 of Altamont, died in his sleep of natural causes at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center on Thursday, April 18, 2019, following hospitalization for a sepsis infection. His body simply wore out after years of successfully battling many chronic diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, bladder and kidney cancers, spinal problems, and cardiovascular disease. Hans was born in 1931 in Bad Nauheim, Germany, the middle son of Karl Conrad Kappel and Emmy Ida Stamm. He attended school in Bad Nauheim, then served an apprenticeship there as an auto mechanic - on Chevrolets! While living in Germany during World War II, falling burning timbers fell on his head in a fire started by bombs dropped by American forces. He recovered from his injuries, but the scar never went away. Hans came to the U.S. at the age of 18 in 1950. He lived with an aunt in New York City while he worked as a machinist, and learned English from T.V. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the 3rd Infantry Division in Korea, where he advanced to sergeant. After completing Army service, he lived with his mother and younger brother Gary in Sunnyside, Queens, as they had also arrived in America. Shortly after his return from Korea, he met Joan Plauth of Altamont in person. She had been his pen pal during his Korean service. They were "introduced" via Joan's grandfather and Hans' uncle who suggested to Hans that he send her a birthday card. Both men, with their wives, operated German-American boarding houses in the Catskills. Hans and Joan were married three years later, and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. Hans attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. under the GI Bill, graduating with a degree in physics. He and Joan moved to Ithaca where he was employed at Cornell University's Laboratory of Atomic and Solid State Physics, until his father-in-law prevailed upon him to join the family business, Blue Spruce Farms in Altamont. Hans was a life member of the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science. Hans enjoyed camping, boating, hiking, gardening, and classical and folk music. Over the years, Hans and Joan (and later, with Alison and Jennifer) camped from Maine to Florida. He taught navigation and seamanship to fellow boat-owners while a member of the United States Power Squadron in Ithaca. He organized chicken barbecues for various groups. He was a Master Forest Owner and guided new forest-owners on forest stewardship. He was a member of the New York Forest Owners Association, Northeastern Woodworkers Association, and the Friends of John Boyd Thacher State Park. He volunteered his time in many capacities, and was never one to say no to someone in need of help. Hans was a devoted dad to his two daughters, Alison Lee Kappel Gatterson, who predeceased him in 2012, and Jennifer Lynne Kappel Cornell of Charlton; and the devoted grandpa of Jarrell Gatterson of Altamont, and Nicole Cornell of Charlton. He is also survived by his elder brother Fred (Charlotte) Kappel of Sun City Center, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Virginia (John) Pieck, Lorraine Plauth, and Jeanne Plauth; his son-in-law, David Cornell, and several nieces and nephews, and his dog, Sandee. His younger brother, Gary, predeceased him. Hans has donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program of Albany Medical College. His family suggests that those who wish to make a donation in his honor do so to the Friends of John Boyd Thacher State Park, 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville, NY, 12186-2601. Or go to







