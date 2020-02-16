Redlin, Harley C. ALBANY Harley C. Redlin, 27, lost his battle with mental illness on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., he was the son of Paul and Patricia Redlin. Harley was the brother of Levi Redlin. He was the grandson of Don and Virginia Redlin and the late George and Maria Stieren. He has several other family members throughout the country. Harley was a 2015 graduate of Suny Oswego with a bachelor's degree in accounting and had worked for local accounting firms. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Harley's family on Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St. Schenectady, NY 12305. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020