Schermerhorn, Harold A. COHOES Harold A. Schermerhorn, 94, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Harold and Ada Schermerhorn. Harold was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Jane Schermerhorn. Harold was a proud veteran serving with the Army in World War II. He was an avid rifleman and received many awards in skeet shooting. One of his greatest pleasures was taking walks with his little dog Penny. Harold is survived by his two children, Leone J. Schermerhorn and Kenneth M. Schermerhorn (Lisa). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Schermerhorn (Deanne) and Amy Stuart (Jeffrey); and four great-grandchildren, Samantha Schermerhorn, Madison Schermerhorn, Natalie Stuart and Aaron Stuart. He also leaves behind his brother, Howard Schermerhorn. Harold was predeceased by his brother, Robert Schermerhorn. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (). To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019