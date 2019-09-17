Harold A. Schermerhorn

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold A. Schermerhorn.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Schermerhorn, Harold A. COHOES Harold A. Schermerhorn, 94, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Harold and Ada Schermerhorn. Harold was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Jane Schermerhorn. Harold was a proud veteran serving with the Army in World War II. He was an avid rifleman and received many awards in skeet shooting. One of his greatest pleasures was taking walks with his little dog Penny. Harold is survived by his two children, Leone J. Schermerhorn and Kenneth M. Schermerhorn (Lisa). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Schermerhorn (Deanne) and Amy Stuart (Jeffrey); and four great-grandchildren, Samantha Schermerhorn, Madison Schermerhorn, Natalie Stuart and Aaron Stuart. He also leaves behind his brother, Howard Schermerhorn. Harold was predeceased by his brother, Robert Schermerhorn. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (). To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.