VanWormer, Harold A. "Lindy" RAVENA Harold A. "Lindy" VanWormer, 92, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Greene Meadows Nursing Home in Catskill. He was born on September 3, 1927, in Albany to the late Spencer and Elizabeth Pausley VanWormer. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1947, Lindy worked as a truck driver, owning his own business, VanWormer Trucking in Ravena. He was a member of the Ravena Bowling League, the Ravena VFW Post 9594, and was in the Ravena Fire Department for 60 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Marion VanWormer. Lindy is survived by his sister, Harriet Marple. Due to the current circumstances, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Ravena Fire Department, 116 Main St., Ravena, NY 12143 or to the Ravena Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 144, Ravena, NY 12143. Condolences can be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.