Canter, Harold WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. Harold Canter, 96 of West Palm Beach, and former Albany resident died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his residence. He resided in Albany most of his life prior to moving to Florida. He attended Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany and was a longtime member of the Independent Benevolent Society in Albany as well as Albany City Lodge # 540 Knights of Pythias and the Colonie Elks Lodge 2192. Harold was an Army veteran and served during World War II. Harold was employed for many years by the New York State Department of Audit and Control retiring in 1998. He was married to Shirley Peck Canter until her passing. Harold leaves several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Road in Albany. For directions, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019