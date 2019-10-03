Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Harold D. Poster. View Sign Service Information Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home 407 Bay Road Queensbury , NY 12804 (518)-792-2067 Send Flowers Obituary

Poster, Dr. Harold D. GLENS FALLS Dr. Harold D. Poster, DPM, 93 of Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs. Born March 23, 1926, in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Irving and Alice (Schneider) Poster. He was an officer with the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. Harold did his undergraduate studies at Brooklyn College before continuing his education and graduating from New York College of Podiatric Medicine with his Podiatric Degree. On December 25, 1949, he married Myrna A. Zackowitz at Temple Sinai in Brooklyn. They were married 42 years before she passed away on June 23, 1991. Harold and Myrna decided to move to the Glens Falls area to raise their family. Harold was a well-known podiatrist in the Glens Falls area. He started his practice on Glen Street in 1951 before moving to Pine Street and continued to work alongside his son, Gary until 2016. He was a member of Temple Beth El and their Brotherhood, the Masonic Lodge, Jewish War Veterans, Bnai Brith and was past president of The local N.Y.S. Podiatric Medical Association. Harold enjoyed playing poker, photography, computers and traveled extensively throughout the world. He was also proud to have graduated from clown school. When wearing his clown outfit, he went by the name, Happy Hal, and took great pleasure in entertaining disabled children. Survivors include his children, Gail (Marty) Nash of Guilderland, Dr. Gary (Carlene) Poster of Glens Falls and Dr. Robert Poster of Syracuse. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dr. Brittni Poster, Myles (Lauren, Esq) Poster, Esq, Mitchell Poster, Madisen Poster, Alyssa Nash, CPA and Kelly Nash, Esq; along with several nieces and one nephew. Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family in the Temple Beth El Cemetery, South Glens Falls. Donations in Harold's memory may be made to Hospice of Saratoga County. Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

