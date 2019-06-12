Ochs, Harold F. "Hal" NASSAU Harold F. "Hal" Ochs, 65 of Nassau, passed away on June 10, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Hal worked as a machinist at General Electric for 36 years, starting in Pittsfield and retiring from Schenectady in 2011. Funeral services for Hal Ochs, will be held on Friday, June 14, at 1 p.m. in St. Agnes Church, Dalton, Mass. celebrated by Sacramental Minister, John Close, of St. Mary's. Calling hours will be held, Thursday, June 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Dery-Foley Funeral Home, 890 E. Main St., Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Dalton Youth Athletics or St. Mary's Church of Nassau, N.Y. in care of the funeral home. To view the full obituary, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 12, 2019