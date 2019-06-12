Harold F. "Hal" Ochs (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "The the Ochs family, Please accept our condolences in your..."
    - Dave Healey
  • - valerie persip
  • "I am so so sorry for your loss god bless you all Hal RIP..."
    - Sue bill Borden
  • "I'm very sorry to hear of the passing of Hal we grew up..."
    - Bill Wheat
Service Information
Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA
01226
(413)-684-0142
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Dalton, NY
View Map
Obituary
Ochs, Harold F. "Hal" NASSAU Harold F. "Hal" Ochs, 65 of Nassau, passed away on June 10, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Hal worked as a machinist at General Electric for 36 years, starting in Pittsfield and retiring from Schenectady in 2011. Funeral services for Hal Ochs, will be held on Friday, June 14, at 1 p.m. in St. Agnes Church, Dalton, Mass. celebrated by Sacramental Minister, John Close, of St. Mary's. Calling hours will be held, Thursday, June 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Dery-Foley Funeral Home, 890 E. Main St., Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Dalton Youth Athletics or St. Mary's Church of Nassau, N.Y. in care of the funeral home. To view the full obituary, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 12, 2019
