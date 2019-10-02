Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold G. . Beyer Jr., Esq.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:30 AM Normanside Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beyer, Harold G. Jr. Esq. DELMAR Harold G. Beyer Jr., 73, passed away in his home from heart failure on September 18, 2019. Born in Forest Hills Gardens, Hal was the son of Harriet and Harold G. Beyer Sr. He was a graduate of Brooklyn Tech H.S., Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania with a Ph.D. in law. Hal married Margaret Stone in 1968 and moved to the Capital Region to begin his legal career in Albany County. Most of Hal's professional career included representing teachers' labor unions and litigating to protect educator rights. Forty years ago, Hal and Maggie bought a rather dilapidated Victorian house, which they personally restored and lived in to this day. After retiring from the National Education Association of N.Y. in 2002, Hal combined his legal degree, love of older architecture and home improvement and spent his last 15 years establishing a business that owns, renovates, maintains and rents apartments in the Capital District. This business will be continued by his family. Hal was known for his keen wit and great sense of humor. He loved blue grass music, grilling foods- barbeque and smoked meats- and history, especially English constitutional law and the American Civil War. His fondest memories were childhood summers spent in Alabama. Hal was proudest of his 51 years of marriage to his best friend Margaret (Maggie), and their much loved three children and eight grandchildren. Hal is survived by Maggie; as well as his son Ethan Beyer of Rotterdam Junction (Barbara- predeceased); Megan Ryan (Chris) of Delmar; and Nathaniel Beyer (Lisa) of Wynantskill. His eight cherished grandchildren include: Jacob, Daniel, Sean, Katherine, Nicholas, Keira, Hunter and Parker. Hal is also survived by his two brothers, Albin Beyer of Aiken, S.C. and Nelson Beyer (Mary)of Laurel, Md.; and several beloved nieces and nephews. At Hal's request, his body was donated to Albany Medical Center for the advancement of medicine. There will be no calling hours, but a short memorial service will be held at Normanside in Delmar at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, followed by a luncheon. Hal would certainly want those present to join us for the meal, but for our planning purposes, if you wish to plan to attend the luncheon, please contact either Maggie or Megan. - Thank you. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations may be made to .



