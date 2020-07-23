1/1
Harold J. "Ike" Berben Sr.
Berben, Harold J. "Ike" Sr. GLENMONT Harold J. "Ike" Berben Sr., 89, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Edwin and Gertrude Berben. He graduated from Philip Schuyler High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Berben was a master mechanic with the Operating Engineers, Local 158 and was recently recognized for his 65 year career with the Union. Harold was a member of the American Legion Post 1530 for 55 years and Albany Elks BPOE 49 for 66 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars but above all else, spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jean Mastriano Berben; his children, Summer Feuerstein, Hal Berben (Megan), Debra Panucci (Frank), Kathleen Gray (Jon) and Michael Berben (Jessica); his seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Edward Berben, Gertrude Hammond and Joseph Berben. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Those who wish may send donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joanne Hernick
Friend
July 23, 2020
our condolence"s to Jeannie and family on the passing of Ike
Jeff & Pat Kinary
Friend
July 22, 2020
To the Berben Family:
Dean and I are sorry to hear about Uncle Ike. May you have comfort in the memories. Our love and prayers are with you all.

Love, Dean Jr and Diane
Diane Pemberton
Family
