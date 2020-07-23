Berben, Harold J. "Ike" Sr. GLENMONT Harold J. "Ike" Berben Sr., 89, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Edwin and Gertrude Berben. He graduated from Philip Schuyler High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Berben was a master mechanic with the Operating Engineers, Local 158 and was recently recognized for his 65 year career with the Union. Harold was a member of the American Legion Post 1530 for 55 years and Albany Elks BPOE 49 for 66 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars but above all else, spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jean Mastriano Berben; his children, Summer Feuerstein, Hal Berben (Megan), Debra Panucci (Frank), Kathleen Gray (Jon) and Michael Berben (Jessica); his seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Edward Berben, Gertrude Hammond and Joseph Berben. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Those who wish may send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com