Harold Joseph "Joe" Decker

Service Information
Obituary
Decker, Harold "Joe" Joseph ALBANY Harold "Joe" Joseph Decker , 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Joe was the son of the late Harold and Alida Decker. Joe was the devoted husband to the late Mary Jane and Marion Prue Decker. Some of the numerous jobs Joe had were at the State University and Tobin Packing. Joe also served his country during the Korean War. Joe is survived by his stepchildren, Kathy Messier, Georgianna (the late Ronald) Kahl, Ronald (the late Arlene) Hallett, Beverly (Ebbie) Van Wagenen, William (Rose) Hallett, and Sue (Richard) Cornell; stepdaughter-in-law, Barbara; and many loving relatives and friends. Joe was predeceased by his stepson, Richard Hallett. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Monday, January 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to a . To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
bullet Korean War
