Vincent, Harold K. RAVENA Harold K. Vincent, 95 of Ravena, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, at The Pines at Catskill, surrounded by his children. Born on October 24, 1924, in Alcove, N.Y., he was the son of the late Harold S. and Julia (Friend) Vincent. Harold served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a two and four engine bomber pilot from 1943 through 1946, favoring the B-25 aircraft, which began a lifelong love of aviation. After the war, he and his father established a contracting business, HS Vincent and Son, in Selkirk. He successfully operated the business for 48 years until his retirement in 1995. Harold and the love of his life, his wife Shirley, shared a busy and wonderful life together, raising four children, traveling, and in retirement purchasing a vacation home on beautiful Marco Island, Fla., a place they truly loved. Harold was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Lieberman) Vincent; and his sister Marjorie Kinn. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Vincent (Sally), Cindy Ambrose (Paul), Lisa Plummer (Daniel), and Susan Migirditch (William); as well as his beloved grandchildren, Nicholas, Evan, Laura, Caitlyn, David, Mary, Matthew, Samuel, and Benjamin, and six great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew "Vince" readily recognized his kindness, quiet confidence, positivity, respect for others, and love of nature. He had a deep love and devotion for his wife and family. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at The Pines at Catskill for their excellent care on behalf of Harold. Thanks also to Kelly Bruce, our friend and his caregiver, for her kindness to our dad. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.