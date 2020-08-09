Lashway, Harold, Jr. "Sonny" ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Harold Lashway Jr., "Sonny," passed away suddenly January 17, 2020, down in St. Petersburg, Fla., where he had resided for the last 17 years of his life. Sonny was born August 16, 1954, to the marital union of Harold and Margaret Lashway in Plattsburgh, N.Y. He soon moved to the Capital Region area where he spent a good portion of his life. Sonny has worked his entire life in the construction field right up until the time of his passing. Sonny enjoyed spending any spare time he had with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all that loved him. Sonny is survived by his siblings, Star Lashway, Nancy Fearnley, Rita Hart, Donald Lashway, and Doris Rangel. He is also survived by his children, Jill Lopez, Lisa Vandenmark, Harold A. Lashway III (Antoinette), Kayleigh Cousins, Quinn Lashway Ashley), and Reed Lashway (Amanda). Sonny is also survived by twelve loving grandchildren and two more soon to come. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sonny's sons and their wives would love to spend a special thanks to their Aunt Doris Rangel for all the special love and care she took of their father during this tragic time. Without her none of this would have been possible. The family is hosting a celebration of life on August 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1039 Plank Road, Averill Park.





