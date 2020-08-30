Harold McGraw

McGraw, Harold ALBANY Harold "Harry" McGraw, 58, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Harry was a lifelong resident of Albany and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He was the son of Thelma (Froehlich) McGraw and the late John McGraw Sr. Harry was predeceased by his sister Patti; and brother John Jr. He is survived by his siblings, Mary, Edward, Diane Bent (Joe), Ann Ladd (Tom), Faith Gardy (John) and Michael McGraw (Mary). He was the beloved "Uncle Harry" to several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. applebeefuneralhome.com