Rubin, Harold ALBANY Harold Rubin died peacefully of natural causes on November 24, 2020, at age 93. Harold leaves behind his dear wife Ruth to whom he was married for 70 years; his daughter Lisa Rubin-Johnson and her husband Glenn of Brookline, Mass.; his daughter Nancy Dana Smith and her husband Dan of Shelburne, Vt.; and five grandchildren, Connor and Austin Johnson, and Zachary, Jessica, and Griffin Smith. A private burial took place on Friday, November 27, 2020, in the Albany Rural Cemetery. A celebration of Harold's life is planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Harold may be made to: Center Square Association at centersquarealbany.com, The Torch Foundation at torch.org/donate-now.html, and The University Club Foundation at universityclubalbany.com/ u-club-foundation.html. To share photos and other memories of Harold please go to levinememorialchapel.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
