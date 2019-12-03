|
Krueger, Harold T." Stubby" Jr. COLONIE It's with love and honor that we announce the passing of Harold T. (Stubby) Krueger Jr. on December 1, 2019, with his wife and family by his side. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Harold Sr. and Evelyn (Ingalls). Harold was a 1958 graduate of Guilderland High School. He proudly went on to serve in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer and then served in the National Guard. Harold married his only love, Mary Theresa (Burns) and went on to celebrate 56 years of bliss. First employed at Kings he went on to join Sears and Roebuck as a division manager retiring after 27 years. Harold enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren participate in sports. He lived a full life with special friends, taking many wonderful trips together. He enjoyed his yearly fishing trips with his sons, sitting at Jupiter Beach, watching the boats, reading a book, playing cards, attending Spring Training for the Cardinals/Mets, and going to Duffy's. Harold is survived by his loving wife Mary Theresa (Tish); four children, Mary Theresa (Bill) Moreland, Harold T. (Tammy) Krueger lll, Denice (Charles) Nicholson, and Dennis (Gloria) Krueger of Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, William and Brandon Moreland, Danielle Krueger, Ryan and Collin Nicholson, and Estephen; sister Myra (Jim) Johnson of East Greenbush; beloved sisters-in-law, Eileen McIntosh, Patricia (Paul) Dmyterko; and brother-in-law Gary Burns of Iowa. Harold is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, December 5, from 4-7 p.m. at Rockefeller Funeral Home 165 Columbia Turnpike Rensselaer, N.Y. A funeral liturgy to follow at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Rockefeller Funeral Home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019