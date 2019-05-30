Lansing, Harold W. BALLSTON SPA Harold W. Lansing, "Skeeter," 76, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Greenfield, Mass. on April 1, 1943, he was the son of Harold and Charlotte Lansing. Skeeter was a Navy veteran stationed on the USS Turner Joy. He was a code breaker serving two tours in Vietnam and was awarded two bronze stars. After his honorable discharge, he worked at WTEN as chief engineer for 35 years, retiring in 2013. Skeeter was very athletic. He enjoyed biking, kayaking and hiking. He was a skilled Alpine Skier, racing in the Master Ski Races and used his knowledge to teach others as an alpine ski coach. He skied the Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington. Skeeter was a master craftsman and had the ability to fix anything. He was devoted to his family and treasured the time he spent with them. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Charlotte. Skeeter is survived by his wife, Heather; his sons, Shawn Lansing (Kerry), David Lansing (Nicole), and Toby Lansing (Lena); stepchildren, Abigail Sotir (Luke), Caleb Singer (Michelle), Andrew Singer (Kate), and Philip Singer (Jackie); siblings, Minton Jeffrey, Leona Lansing and Phillip Lansing; five grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, in the East Glenville Community Church, 335 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Burial will follow in Ballston Spa Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Skeeter may be made to the Birthright, 1490 Saratoga Road, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2019