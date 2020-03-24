Guest Book View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Send Flowers Obituary

Fredericks, Harold William "Hal" KINDERHOOK Harold William "Hal" Fredericks, 71 of Kinderhook, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on February 4, 1949, in Albany, he was the son the late Harold T. and Anne (Reith) Fredericks. Hal was a retired call center representative at the New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance in Albany. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball and basketball. He loved spending time with his family and was looking forward to the birth of his twin grandchildren expected in April. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Kathy J. (Cowin) Fredericks; two sons, Brian Fredericks (Jennifer) of East Greenbush and Kyle Fredericks (Ryann) of Castleton; a brother John T. Fredericks of East Greenbush; three sisters, Deborah Reehl of East Greenbush, Regina Ashby and Joanne Craver of Castleton; a grandson, Lucas B. Fredericks and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in order to protect the health and wellbeing of his family and friends. Burial will be in Stuyvesant Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Valatie Rescue Squad or the Valatie Food Pantry. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.







Fredericks, Harold William "Hal" KINDERHOOK Harold William "Hal" Fredericks, 71 of Kinderhook, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on February 4, 1949, in Albany, he was the son the late Harold T. and Anne (Reith) Fredericks. Hal was a retired call center representative at the New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance in Albany. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball and basketball. He loved spending time with his family and was looking forward to the birth of his twin grandchildren expected in April. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Kathy J. (Cowin) Fredericks; two sons, Brian Fredericks (Jennifer) of East Greenbush and Kyle Fredericks (Ryann) of Castleton; a brother John T. Fredericks of East Greenbush; three sisters, Deborah Reehl of East Greenbush, Regina Ashby and Joanne Craver of Castleton; a grandson, Lucas B. Fredericks and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in order to protect the health and wellbeing of his family and friends. Burial will be in Stuyvesant Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Valatie Rescue Squad or the Valatie Food Pantry. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close