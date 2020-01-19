Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haroutun Semerdjian. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Peter's Armenian Apostolic Church 100 Troy-Schenectady Rd. Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Semerdjian, Haroutun NISKAYUNA Haroutun Levon Semerdjian, age 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Beirut, Lebanon and was deeply proud of his Armenian heritage. He spent his early adulthood in Yerevan, Armenia and then came to the United States to secure a better future for his children. Haroutun was an electrical engineer with MTI for many years. Haroutun was a profoundly generous man and put family before everything. His hard work ethic, devotion to his family and love of languages (fluent in seven) guided him through harsh circumstances to opportunity. He was widely respected and loved. Haroutun lived a full life and told incredible stories, which will continue living in us. Asdvadz Hokin Lousavore (May God Enlighten His Soul). He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Nazik Aghazarian. He was the dear father of Alice (Thomas) Kurkjian, Levon (Hasmik) and Artur (Karine) Semerdjian. He was the cherished Papik of Nazely, Armine, Ani, Haik, Harout and Anahit. Brother of Armen (Anush) Semerdjian. Funeral services will be Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Armenian Apostolic Church, 100 Troy-Schenectady Rd. Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mr. Semerdjian's family on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Armenian Apostolic Church in memory of Haroutun L. Semerdjian. For directions or to leave of message of condolence for the family, visit







