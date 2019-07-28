Metzler, Harriet B. EAST NASSAU Harriet B. Metzler, 86 of Tsatsawassa Lake Road, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her residence after a long illness. Born and raised in West Stephentown, Harriet was the daughter of the late Henry and May Ackner Brown. She was a lifelong resident of the area, had resided at her home since 1966 and had been a waitress at the Glass Lake Inn, Pat's Cove, Speedway Diner and others. In 1978 Harriet also went to work at Travelers Insurance where she was a secretary clerk and retired in 1992. She was a lifelong member of the West Stephentown Baptist Church and enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, cooking and the times spent with her family. Harriet was the sister of the late Henry "Sonny" Brown, Larry Brown, Helen Udwary, Betty Hoffman and Ida Wager. Survivors include her children, Diana (the late Mario) Arduini, Blake (the late Lisa) Metzler, Hal (Jeanne) Metzler all of East Nassau, Kim Metzler of Fort Plain, Scott (Tammy) Metzler of East Nassau, Kirk (Lori) Metzler of Marathon, Fla. and Matt (Pat) Metzler of New Lebanon; her sister Eileen Slater of Rensselaer; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a service at 7 p.m. The family request donations in memory of Harriet B. Metzler may be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 So. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019