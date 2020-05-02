Schaffer, Harriet L. ALBANY Harriet L. Schaffer, 96, died at St. Peter's Hospital on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1924, in Albany to Morris and Rose Bardack. She attended Albany Business College after graduating from Albany High School. After graduating from business school, she worked for the N.Y.S. Board of Parole and later, Albany Business Machines. On April 20, 1947, she married Louis Schaffer; they were lifelong Albany residents. They spent part of each summer at Lake Luzerne where they first met after Louis returned from military service after World War II. Upon retirement, they wintered at their home in Weston, Fla. They were founding members of Temple Israel and later joined Temple B'nai Shalom as well. Harriet was a devoted mother and homemaker. She loved to sew, crochet and knit. She loved music and played the piano. She was predeceased by Louis, her husband of 65 years; her oldest daughter Merle Sperber; her brothers, Herbert and Franklyn Bardack; and her son-in-law Dr. Harry Minassian. Survivors include her sister Eileen Diamond; her sister-in-law Barbara Bardack; her children, Howard Schaffer, (Simma), Donna Minassian and Sara Schaffer; her grandchildren, Chana and Jonah Schaffer, Samuel Minassian (Ashley), Michael Sperber (Megan); and great-granddaughter Violet Sperber. She is also survived by her son-in-law Louis Sperber; and a great many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the excellent staff at St. Peter's Hospital fourth floor coronary unit and Dr. Mary Ellen Drislane for years of excellent medical care. Graveside services and burial were held in the Temple Israel Cemetery on Friday. Memorial contributions are welcome to WMHT, any regional foodbank or the charity of one's choice. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit levinememorialchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2020.