Posner, Harriet Levin COLUMBIA, S.C. Harriet Levin Posner, 85, died in Columbia on July 1, 2019. Born on November 16, 1933, in New York City to Clara and Ben Levin, she attended Hunter College High School, a college preparatory school for intellectually gifted children. She graduated from Brooklyn College with honors in 1954 and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, a membership she proudly kept all her life. On September 6, 1953, Harriet married Elliott Posner. She lived in Latham and worked as a teacher in North Colonie School District until retiring in 1989. After retirement, she lived part-time in Columbia, moving there full-time in 2012 to be near her daughter, Amy, and son-in-law, Rob. Harriet was a life-long member of Temple Beth El in Troy, and was active in the Tree of Life Congregation during her time in Columbia. Harriet will be especially remembered for her love for her family and friends, her students, the arts and her treatment of all people with dignity and respect. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Larry Katz of New Jersey; son and wife Alan and Renee Posner of California; daughter and son-in-law Amy and Rob Scully of South Carolina; grandson Matthew Scully of New York; granddaughter Rachel Posner of California and granddaughter Samantha Posner of California. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband Elliott Posner; and parents, Clara and Ben Levin. Thanks to Sheila Webb for her devoted care for Harriet, and the staff at The Palmettos in Columbia for their help and support. Services will be held on Sunday, July 7, at 1 p.m. in the Temple Beth El, 411 Hoosick St., Troy. Burial will be in the Temple Beth El Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave., Troy, immediately following the service. Memorial contributions are welcome at Temple Beth El, 411 Hoosick St., Troy, NY, 12180 or the , Northeastern Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY, 12205. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 3, 2019