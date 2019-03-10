BAUMES Harriet May Harriet May (nee Douglas) Baumes, 96, a longtime resident of Guilderland, passed away December 26, 2018, in Scranton, Pa. where she had lived for the past four years. Mrs. Baumes's family invites friends to attend a memorial service in Altamont, on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at the Ciderhouse Restaurant at the Orchard Creek Golf Club at Altamont Orchards, 6700 Dunnsville Road. A luncheon will follow.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019