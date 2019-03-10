Harriet May Baumes

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet May Baumes.

BAUMES Harriet May Harriet May (nee Douglas) Baumes, 96, a longtime resident of Guilderland, passed away December 26, 2018, in Scranton, Pa. where she had lived for the past four years. Mrs. Baumes's family invites friends to attend a memorial service in Altamont, on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at the Ciderhouse Restaurant at the Orchard Creek Golf Club at Altamont Orchards, 6700 Dunnsville Road. A luncheon will follow.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.