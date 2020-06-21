Swann-Brown, Harriet V. ALBANY Harriet V. Swann-Brown, 101, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ida Anthony- Swann. Harriet is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Brown-Merrick (Moses) and DuVerney President (late Dennis); and her son Curtis Terry (Sabria). Harriet will be missed by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Harriet is also survived by her siblings, Vincent and Iola. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 10-11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A memorial service will follow starting at 11 a.m. with interment being held in the Graceland Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.