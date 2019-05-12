Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriette L. Oranchak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oranchak, Harriette L. SUN CITY, Ariz. Harriette Louise (Brown) Oranchak, 90 of Sun City and Berne, formerly of Stillwater passed away on August 8, 2018, while at home with family. Harriette was born on January 15, 1928, in Chicago. In 1947, she earned a Ph.B. in liberal arts from the University of Chicago; in 1951 she earned a B.A. in English from the University of Wisconsin; she studied fine arts at the Art Institute of Chicago and architecture at L'Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris and the Cooper Union in New York. It was at the Cooper Union that she met her soulmate, Eugene G. Oranchak, whom she married on October 18, 1958, in New York. In 1954 she embarked on a life-defining trip throughout Europe where she visited France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Morocco and North Africa. Her career took many paths including the magazine "Living for Young Homemakers" where in 1952 she appeared on the cover and in a published article. Before her retirement she worked for the State of New York Department of Labor. Harriette is survived by her adoring husband of 60 years; her three children, Adam (Karla) Oranchak, Catherine (Sean Mullahy) Oranchak, and Jane Dano; four loving grandchildren; her sister Suzanne (Thomas) Droll of Wisconsin and numerous family and friends from both near and far. A celebration of life took place on October 7, in Berne. Donations in her memory may be made to The Cooper Union or Banner Heath Foundation.



