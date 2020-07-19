1/1
Harry Allen "Al" VanAuken
1949 - 2020
VanAuken, Harry Allen "Al" ALTAMONT Harry Allen "Al" VanAuken, 71, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1949, to the late Olive and Harry VanAuken. Al was a devoted husband to his wife Victoria "Vicky" and enjoyed 31 years of traveling and gambling with her. He worked for Colonie Masonry as a mason tender and retired from the Guilderland School District six years ago. He was an avid NASCAR fan (#3) along with baseball and football. Al was a 45 year member of the American Legion Helderberg Post #977-Altamont. He proudly carried the American flag in all Memorial Day parades in the area. He will ne missed by his friends at both American Legion 9787 and VFW 7062. He is survived by his children, Penny (Jerome) Wheeler, and Janet (Phil) Ruggiero; stepson Shawn (Kait) DeLillo; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Clifford (Linda), Bill (Marianne), Tom and Terry; many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his daughter Tammy Floyd; his brother Bob; and his sister-in-law Barb. At Al's request, he will be cremated and a small celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
