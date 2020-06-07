Harbour, Harry E. MENANDS Harry E. Harbour, 93, passed away of natural causes on June 2, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy with his loving family by his side. Born in New York City on November 19, 1926, he was the beloved "Sonny" of the late Harry A. and Mary Margaret (Jenkins) Harbour. He grew up in Menands and attended Menands Elementary School. After graduating from Vincentian Institute in January 1945, he entered the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. Upon graduation from the New York State Ranger School in Wanakena, he worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Conservation in Lake George. He was employed by International Harvester for twenty years before establishing his own business, H&H Roofing and Insulation Company. He tried retirement in 1988, but it did not agree with him. The next year he became a warehouse and records storage specialist at Clough, Harbour and Associates, finally retiring in 2009. Harry was a resident of Menands for over eighty years and was always active in the community. He was involved with the Boy Scouts, the St. Patrick's Club, and the American Legion. He served as a member of the Board of Education and the W.C. Little Memorial Park Association. He was past president of the Menands Fire Company. Harry enjoyed the outdoors and nature whether it was camping and fishing in the Adirondacks, growing his delicious tomatoes and peppers, or adorning his home with fresh-cut lilacs. He also liked indoor activities especially those in casinos and his Friday night poker games. Harry's proudest achievement was his family. He was the loving and devoted husband of Florence (Mijal) Harbour for 71 years. Together they raised six children, spoiled their seven grandchildren and adored their two great-granddaughters and great-grandson. Harry is survived by his wife, Florence; children, Linda (Jock) Ford, Lorretta (Philip) Belmonte, Harry (Cheryle) Harbour Jr., James Harbour, Steven Harbour, and Laura (Charles) Harbour-Kahl; grandchildren, Lauren Harbour Ford (Richard) Teal, Andrew Harbour Ford, Scott (Cassandra) Sacci, Taylor Belmonte, John Belmonte, Harry Harbour III, and Amanda Harbour; great-granddaughters, Isabella and Sophia Sacci; great-grandson Theodore Teal; his sister Margaret Harbour-Holland; sisters-in-law, Alice Harbour, Geraldine Harbour, and Joan Harbour; and several nieces and nephews. Harry was predeceased by his siblings, Jack (Ruth) Harbour, Patricia (William) Gentner, Nancy Casey, William Harbour, and Robert Harbour. The family wants to thank the girls at the Heart Failure Clinic at Memorial Hospital, especially Karen Lange (Dad's favorite) and Cheryle for their kindness and care. Also, the family extends sincere thanks to the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor for the compassionate care they provided. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Ranger School Alumni Association, Inc., P.O. Box 48, Wanakena, NY, 13695. Please honor Harry's memory by performing acts of kindness. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to share a remembrance with the Harbour family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.