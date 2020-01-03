Onley, Harry E. EAST GREENBUSH Harry E. Onley, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation in Albany. Born on April 18, 1934, in Middletown, N.Y., he was the son of Harry L. and Dorothy M. (Rose) Onley.Harry retired from The State of New York where he was employed as an assistant architect. He was an avid horseman and had the greatest appreciation for the Western Cowboy way of life. He travelled extensively throughout the West and met various western notables such as Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Chuck Connors, Dale Evans, and Clayton Moore (Lone Ranger) and on and on. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son Harry "Eddie" Onley. He leaves his companion Patricia Yafchak; children: Sherry Lynn Onley, Martha Louise Chumbler, Frederick Russell Onley, Colleen Allison McLean, Joseph Sean Onley, and extended family; as well as good friends and side kick Hondo. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., Schenectady, followed by a celebration of life service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the spring in the Howell Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either: The Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, Waco, TX 76706 or to at stjude.org. Online guestbook at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 3, 2020