Flint, Harry ALBANY Harry Edwin Flint, age 87, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Harry was born in Manchester, England in 1932 and immigrated with his parents to the United States in 1946. He graduated from Methuen High School in Massachusetts and Lowell Technological Institute (now a part of UMass). After graduation, he was employed by Burlington Industries in New York City and Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J. before moving to Albany, where he was employed by Albany Felt for 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marguerite of Fredericton, N.B.; his sons, David (Shelley) Flint of Nashville, Tenn. and Douglas (Susan) Flint of Saratoga; his daughter Kathryn (Matthew) Shearer of Voorheesville; and his six grandchildren, Emily and Evan Flint of Nashville, Aimee Flint of Saratoga, Rebekah Larsen of Colonie, Alexandra Donovan of New Salem and Nathan Shearer of Voorheesville. An anatomical gift donation was made to Albany Medical College. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



