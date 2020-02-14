|
Bockleslaugh, Harry J. Sr. NORTH GREENBUSH Harry J. Bockleslaugh Sr., 73 of Hidley Road, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Clarence A. Bockleslaugh and Beatrice McHale Bockleslaugh; and husband for 54 years of Lillian Barnett Bockleslaugh. He was a lifelong resident of North Greenbush and attended Averill Park Schools. Harry was a work foreman/truck driver for the Rensselaer County Highway Department for 39 years, retiring in 2002. He was the fourth generation to operate the Bockleslaugh Farm on Hidley Road in North Greenbush for many years and the fifth generation is now working it. Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Lillian Bockleslaugh of North Greenbush; two sons, Harry Bockleslaugh Jr. of North Greenbush and Gerald Bockleslaugh of North Greenbush. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, February 14, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Blooming Grove Cemetery, Defreestville. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2020