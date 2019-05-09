Harry James Corbitt (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our sincere and heartfelt condolences. Harry was an awesome..."
    - Darryl and Yvette Roberts and Family
  • "Harry was an all around Great Man. The dearest of Friends,..."
    - Mack Brown
  • "Lots of love covered in prayer to our sovereign God for His..."
    - Dr. Sharon R Brown
  • "Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labour..."
    - Larry Waller
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
26 Wilson Ave
Albany, NY

Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
26 Wilson Ave
Albany, NY

Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
26 Wilson Ave.
Albany, NY

Obituary
Corbitt, Harry James ALBANY Harry James Corbitt, 71, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Harry was a prominent figure in the New York area, serving as the first African American New York State Police superintendent. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Harry will be remembered for his many contributions to the community, amongst other accomplishments. Visitations will be held in the Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany on Friday, May 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, May 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. Following the visitation on Saturday, a funeral service will be held in the church at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow the service in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Menands. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019
