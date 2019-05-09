Corbitt, Harry James ALBANY Harry James Corbitt, 71, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Harry was a prominent figure in the New York area, serving as the first African American New York State Police superintendent. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Harry will be remembered for his many contributions to the community, amongst other accomplishments. Visitations will be held in the Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany on Friday, May 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, May 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. Following the visitation on Saturday, a funeral service will be held in the church at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow the service in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Menands. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019