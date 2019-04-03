Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry R. Crandall. View Sign

Crandall, Harry R. STILLWATER Harry R. Crandall passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in his home following a long illness. He was 84. Born in Stillwater on June 5, 1934, son of the late Earl and Dorothea (Townsend) Crandall. He was married to Ellie (Ingraham) Crandall for 63 years. Harry was a lifelong resident of Stillwater. Harry served in the U.S. Army as a medic. He worked for 38 years at the Stratton V.A. Medical Center in Albany. A proud member of the Stillwater Christian Fellowship, Harry loved the Lord and his family. He authored two books, "The Wooden Bowl" as well as its sequel. Harry was an avid marksman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping at Cranberry Lake in the Adirondacks and was a member of the Stillwater Rod and Gun Club. He was a talented woodworker and furniture maker. Harry will be remembered for his strong work ethic and honesty. Survivors, in addition to his wife Ellie, include their children, Susan (Joseph) Fitzpatrick of Malta and Reverend Michael (Karen) Crandall of Valley Falls; adoring grandchildren, Benjamin Crandall, Catherine Ebneter and Shane Fitzpatrick; and great-grandchildren, Luke and Jessica Crandall. Harry was predeceased by his siblings, Earl, George and Lillian. Relatives and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at the Chase- Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. by Reverend Michael Crandall, pastor of Stillwater Christian Fellowship. Burial will be in the family plot in Stillwater Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Stillwater Christian Fellowship Building Fund, 6 Dorchester Dr., Stillwater, NY, 12170 in loving memory of Harry Crandall. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com Funeral Home Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville

319 Park Avenue

Mechanicville , NY 12118

319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville , NY 12118
518-664-3731

