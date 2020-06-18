Harry Stanley Weiner
Weiner, Harry Stanley SCOTIA Harry Stanley Weiner passed away on Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at Glendale Nursing Home where had resided for the past almost three years, at 68 years of age. He was battling many health issues and had been hospitalized four times just since February of this year. A teacher for almost 40 years at Shenendehowa High School, Harry taught English to thousands of students during his career. His teaching methods and song parodies became as legendary as his name, and he loved his students just as much as they loved him. He also loved his family. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years Julie Alice Weiner; and both parents, Vivienne and Gerald. He is survived by his daughter Jillian Becker (Jeff); granddaughter Jordyn Becker; and his brother Louis Weiner. Jordyn was the light of his life, and Harry was a doting Grandpa, spoiling her with love and affection. Harry was laid to rest in the Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, N.Y. on June 15, surrounded by as many family members that current regulations would allow and many more friends and family on Zoom. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on October 18, 2020, time and location to be announced - if regulations allow at that time. Harry was very active during his time at Glendale Nursing home. The family has decided that if you would like to honor his memory, you may make a donation to the resident council there. Please send all donations to Glendale Home Resident Council, 59 Hetcheltown Road, Scotia, NY, 12302. Harry wouldn't want us to be sad. Remember the good times, and how he made us all laugh and he will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who was lucky enough to know him. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 18, 2020.
